Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok has issued a decree appointing Al-Haj Osman Mohamed Haroun as Secretary General of the Taxation Chamber, based on the provisions of the constitutional document for the transitional period of 2019 and the recommendation of the Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.
Top Headlines: Sudan
- Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources Discusses With FAO Representative Establishment of a Center for Transboundary Diseases
- Sudan: Acting FM Receives Tunisian Ambassador
- Sudan: New Secretary General for Taxation Chamber Appointed
- Sudan: Hamdouk Receives ICC Prosecutor
- Sudan: Sudanese-Qatari Relations Discussed
- Sudan: Member of TSC Concludes Visit to Northern State
- Sudan: Daglo Affirms Government Readiness to Cooperate With ICC
- Sudan: Can the Revival of Cooperatives Calm the Rocketing Inflation?
- Sudan: Doctor Wins WHO's Regional Award
- Sudan: ICC Prosecutor Pays Historic Visit to Sudan
- Sudan: Folklore Scholar Heraiz - Listen to the Voices of the People
- Sudan: Justice Minister Welcomes Visit of ICC Prosecutor
- Sudan: ICC Prosecutor On Her Visit to Sudan
- Sudan: TSC Member Meets Ms Bensouda
- Sudan: Weekly Press Columns Digest
- Sudan: Darfur Lawyers - ICC Visit 'Historic'