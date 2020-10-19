Sudan: Acting FM Receives Tunisian Ambassador

18 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamar Eddin Ismail received, Sunday, at his office, Ambassador of the Tunisian Republic, Al-Hashimi Ajeli on the occasion of the expiry of his term of office in Sudan.

The Tunisian diplomat conveyed the greetings and congratulations of the Tunisian Foreign Minister to Sudan's government on the occasion of signing the Peace Agreement in Juba, affirnming Tunis full support to Sudan concerning the revocation of its name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, the coordination and the mutual support in international forums.

The minister, on his part, expressed the deep historical relations between the two countries, lauding the positive regional role being played by Tunis.

