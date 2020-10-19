Sudan: Minister of Animal Resources Discusses With FAO Representative Establishment of a Center for Transboundary Diseases

Khartoum — The Acting Minister of Animal Resources Dr. Adel Farah Idris has affirmed the ministry's intention to establish a Center for Transboundary Diseases in Sudan.

During a meeting at his office Sunday with the Country Director and Representative of the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Sudan Dr. Baba Ghana Ahmadu, Dr. Farah reviewed possibilities to establish a center in Sudan to combat transboundary diseases that affect the animal resources sector and its exports, in addition to ways on how to indigenize vaccines industry in Sudan, stressing the importance of the center in following up the food chain, humans-animals transmitted diseases and adherence to the international requirements to gain access to the glopal markets.

The Minister of Animal Resources announced that, through the indigenization of the vaccines industry, Sudan will tear up the vaccination bill by 2021, pointing out that the ministry, through studies it carried out, found that the value of imported vaccines could establish more than one factory, especially that Sudan is qualified for that by its professional cadres and production inputs.

The minister praised the FAO role in supporting the animal resources sector through the implementation of livelihoods and food security projects.

For his part, the FAO representative in Sudan affirmed the organization's cooperation with the animal reources sector for its economic importance to Sudan.