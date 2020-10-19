Liberia: Ahead of Autopsy, LRA Victims' Families Say - 'No Longer Interested in Outcome of Investigation'

Monrovia - On the 2nd of October, we as families, woke up to the news of the tragic deaths of our loved ones, Mr. Albert K. Peters, Asst. Commission, Internal Audit of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and Mrs. Gifty Asmah Lama, Manager, Tax Services also of the LRA.

The circumstances surrounding their death remains a mystery to us; a mystery we might never uncover. As devastated as we are about their passing, we are even more hurt by the negative speculations of the circumstances and the purported cause of their death. As loved ones of the deceased, we categorically state that both individuals were persons considered by families, friends and co-workers to have exhibited outstanding integrity in their personal and professional lives. Even in their death, we desire to uphold their legacy and integrity and herewith reject the speculations concerning the circumstances leading to their death.

As we desire to discover the truth surrounding their suspicious death, we have been in communication with law enforcement personnel including the Ministry of Justice and have cooperated with every aspect of the investigation once called upon. We herein thank the Government of Liberia for its interest in instituting and conducting this investigation of the suspicious death of our family members in keeping with the law. However, we herewith express our dissatisfaction in relation to a few observations and actions on the part of law enforcement functionaries which indicate to us a lack of a proper mechanism for the impartial investigation of this sad event.

They include;

Leaking of information of the investigation to unauthorized third parties with the clear aim of lending legitimacy to the purported causes of death; Providing conflicting information to the public regarding the investigation; Public statements made by key policy makers of the Government all aiming at confirming the opinions which obviously prejudices the investigation;

Based on these facts, we expressed to the Government that we were no longer interested in the outcome of the investigation and we wish to proceed with the burial rites of both deceased. However, we received communication informing us of an autopsy scheduled on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10am at the St. Moses Funeral Parlor, Somalia Drive, Gardnersville and further inviting the families to provide representatives to witness the performance of the autopsy. We herein state that because of the lack of trust in the investigation as established previously, we as families, hereby give notice to the Government and to the public, that we do not wish to participate in the autopsy proceedings. The Government may proceed in conducting its autopsy as it is an obligation thereof in these circumstances. Upon completion of said autopsy by the Government, we desire to have the remains of our loved ones immediately turned over to us that we may bid them farewell honorably.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We also wish to further clarify that the families have at no time received any of the items, laptops, phones or vehicles as may have been indicated to the public.

Again, we thank the Government of the Republic of Liberia, particularly the police and the Ministry of Justice, for its interest and the support provided so far. May the souls of Albert and Gifty and that of all faithfully departed Rest in Peace.

Signed:

MRS. BEATRICE ANDREWS PETERS MR. SYLVESTER LAMA

WIDOW OF THE DECEASED WIDOWER OF THE DECEASED