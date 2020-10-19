Zimbabwe: UK-Based Educationist Bails Out Mabvuku Teachers

18 October 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Takemore Mazuruse

UK-based educationist and former Mabvuku High School student Gibson Brown has bailed out teachers at his former school with groceries to improve their welfare as they go about their daily work.

The Mabvuku-born philanthropist, who has been running his Gibson Brown Foundation for the past six years, said this was his way of contributing to the local education system through boosting the morale of teachers who are often disregarded by various partners and donors who support the education system.

"I know the majority of partners and donors who support local education have a bias towards the welfare of students," Brown said.

"Very little, if any, consideration is directed towards teachers and for that reason, I felt compelled to do something for them, especially given their generally difficult working environment.

"Yes, I have donated stationery and other student needs to Mabvuku Primary School pupils and Mabvuku High School students in the past, but as an educationist and someone who values a teacher's contribution to the future of our students.

"I felt it's important to make this donation for the welfare of teachers. A hungry teacher cannot serve well and I hope this goes a long way in improving their welfare."

Mabvuku High School headmaster Josiah Mbirimi thanked the Gibson Brown Foundation for the gesture.

"We are very grateful for this support given the challenges that we have to deal with in this economic environment," Mbirimi said.

"Teachers are generally low paid and morale is at its lowest as we have to worry about basic needs beyond planning and working towards good grades for our students."

Teachers are currently at loggerheads with government over poor working conditions.

