Liberia: Govt. Schedules Monday for Autopsies in Unexplained Deaths

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, will on Monday, October 19, conduct autopsies on the remains of four Liberians who died under circumstances deemed suspicious.

The post-mortem examination is aimed at establishing the cause of death of the deceased, whose passing has given rise to public concern.

The dead, Albert Peters, a former Internal Auditor at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA); Gifty Lamah, Research Analyst at the LRA; George B. Fanbutu, Revenue Auditor, LRA and the Director General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), Emmanuel Barten Nyeswua, all died within days of one another.

The process is expected to commence at 10 AM; representatives of the families, the Press Union of Liberia, Inter-Religious Council and Civil Society organizations have been invited to witness the autopsies, which will be carried out by Dr. Benedict B. Kolee and Dr. Zoebon B. Kpadeh at the St. Moses Funeral Parlour.

Both pathologists were trained by the UNDP and are internationally certified.

The government has also availed the families of the deceased the option of bringing on board pathologists of their choosing. This has been reiterated by the authorities in the various meetings with family members.

Liberian investigators have begun working with their American counterparts following an appeal by the Liberian government for U.S. assistance.

President George M Weah last week requested Liberia's international partners to help with the investigations as a means of ensuring an open and credible process.

Meanwhile, the government continues to appeal to the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to establish the cause of these deaths and not engage in acts that could undermine the credibility of the process.