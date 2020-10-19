Nigeria: #EndSARS - Nigerians Raise Over N4 Million for Physically-Challenged Protesters

The #EndSARS protesters have raised over N4 million in less than 24 hours for two physically-challenged protesters who joined the protest at the weekend.

One of them was identified as Jane. Many protesters uploaded her image on social media tagging her as the protest heroine for not allowing her physical challenge to deter her from joining the protest.

A popular medical doctor on Twitter, Chinonso Egemba, known as Aproko doctor, started the fundraising for her after identifying the need for a prosthetic leg for her to enable her walk.

"This is Jane.

"She's been unemployed since 2013 partly because of her disability, she came out in the #EndSARS protests and we need to help.

" Please click the link below to donate to this, if you can't donate, please RT, someone might see it on your TL @aproko_doctor posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday morning.

In less than two hours of creating the Gofundme account, the target of N500,000 had been reached.

Mr Egemba, thereafter, increased the target to N1. 5 million, saying the lady protester needs to get the best quality prosthetic leg as there is a team of doctors who have volunteered to assemble the leg without collecting a dime.

The N1.5 Million target was also reached within four hours.

"I created the donate link for Jane with a 30 day period in mind for 500,000. I thought Nigerians were stretched thin from giving for the #EndSARS protests. Said a little prayer then posted the link.

"In less than 4 hours, we raised 3.2 Million naira and counting

A new Nigeria!," he tweeted.

Another protester, identified as Charles Nnaman, with the same challenge as Jane is to benefit from the donation. He led the protest from Stadium to Bode Thomas in Surulere, despite having one limb. Mr Egemba said the police broke his prostheses. PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify that.

The donation is ongoing to get the protesters prosthetic limbs.

Mr Egemba also wrote on his Twitter page that Mr Bayo Ojelabi had volunteered to assemble the prostheses at no cost.

"We updated the amount needed after deliberations with @Bayo_Ojelabi seeing as she will deserve the highest quality possible."

"He and his team will not collect a dime for assembling the prostheses.Everything will be done. Free of Charge"

Mr Bayo Ojelabi who studied Prosthetics/Orthotics at the Federal College of Orthopaedic Technology Igbobi, Lagos with over five years experience of providing low cost Prosthetic and Orthotic solutions for people living with physical disabilities.

He is the founder of Medivice Technologies.

According to Mr Ojelabi, "I was moved by her (Jane) courage even with her disability, she wants a better Nigeria."

"I decided not to make money from this. Professional charges for stock design and gait training plus assembling cost about N400-700 thousand", he told PREMIUM TIMES.

As of 2.17 p.m. on Sunday, the donation is 296% complete with N4,438,370 million raised.

The #EndSARS protest, a campaign against police brutality, extra Judicial killings, extortion and harassment has continued in different states of Nigeria despite the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other concessions made by the Nigerian government.