Liberia: Rep. Koung Breaks Ground for Surgical Theatre in Karnplay

Urges opponents to join him

In his bid to become the next senator of Nimba through the December 8, 2020 special senatorial election, Rep. Jeremiah K. Koung has broken ground for the construction of a modern surgical theater of the Karnplay Health Center in Nimba County.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Karnplay at the tour of Nimba District # 3, which include Gbehlay and Yarmin Administrative Districts, respectively, he called on his opponents, especially those contending for the senatorial post in the county, to join him bring relief to the citizens.

He told his critics to take politics out of development and work together to end mother to child deaths across the district and across the county at large.

"Lets' take politics out of this project and work together for the sake our people," he said.

Rep. Koung pointed stated that the reason there is no medical doctor in Karnplay is that there is no surgical theater, promising to complete the project before the special senatorial election in December 2020. However, he did not disclose the cost of the construction.

The Karnplay Health Center is the major health facility in the Gbehlay Geh District, which is one of the populated districts in Nimba.

The lack of a surgical theater has so far left all the major medical cases in the district to be transferred to Sanniquellie or Ganta, which sometimes poses serious challenges to patients who have to endure bad roads as well as the lack of money and time to reach the referral hospital in critical cases.

The citizens believed that if there be a surgical theater in the district it will shorten their journey to the nearby hospital in time of complication or emergency.

The vote-rich Gbehlay Geh District in the 2011 general election gave Thomas Grupee the edge over Edith Gongloe Weh, making him a senator of Nimba, replacing Sen. Adolphus Dolo that election year.

The district has now become a battleground district in Nimba since then and, with the pending special senatorial election, it has become the focal point for campaigning for all the senatorial candidates in this election.

Rep. Koung was accomplished in the district by some prominent citizens of Gbehlay, including former representative candidates Anthony Quiwonkpa, Nenkeh Gaye and others.

In a related development, former Senator Adolphus Dolo made a grand entry to Nimba on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from Monrovia, reawakening the spirits of his supporters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, incumbent Senator Thomas Grupee has distributed a huge number of motorbikes to his supporters to speed up his campaign. Parading through the main street of Ganta upon his return to Nimba after several months stay away due to his illness, he boasted of being fit in health and ready to contest the coming senatorial election.

While it is too early to give an opinion poll on the candidates in the race, Rep. Koung is said to be making headway in most of the districts across the county, followed by Madam Gongloe-Weh, Taa Wongbe and Sen. Grupee, who has been away for long.

Not much has been heard of Dorr Cooper in recent time, leaving his supporters confused and somewhat disappointed.

Author

Ishmael F. Menkor