Rwanda: Ferwafa Maintains 3-3 Rule for Foreign Players' Quota

17 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) General Assembly has maintained the 3-3 rule regarding the restriction on foreign players in the topflight clubs.

The General Assembly took place on Saturday, October 17, at Dove Hotel in Kigali.

Under the current 3-3 rule, clubs are only allowed to have three foreigner players on starting line-ups, and three on the bench.

But, some teams had raised a motion to revise the rule, arguing that it falls short when it comes to giving competition to home players, and as a result undermines the level of the league and the national team.

The new proposal suggested to the general assembly an increase from three to five foreign players in the starting, a motion that did not garner enough votes to pass.

Meanwhile, Ferwafa has also admitted Nyanza FC, the Winners Football Centre and Scandinavia FC as its three new members after approving their application on Saturday.

The new season for topflight league gets underway on December 4.

