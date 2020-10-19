Liberia: Otis Nyanneh Inducted As Liberian Volleyball President

19 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Volleyball Stakeholders Friday inducted Otis Nyannah as president of the local volleyball, bringing the number of presidents of the Liberia Volleyball Association to two.

Cllr. Moifee Kanneh was elected and inducted for a four-year tenure in November 2018, but recently, the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Liberia National Olympic Committee organized another election which saw Otis Nyanneh, a former Volleyball star elected as president.

Otis Nyanneh was inducted as President of the Volleyball Association along with James K. Ndebe as Vice-president and Gilbert Kyne as Secretary-general, Abraham Hinneh and Oretha S. Carter as Assistant Secretary-general and Treasurer respectively.

The induction was performed by former Basketball Coach, now chairman on Youth and Sports at the House of Representatives, Representative Solomon George who challenged the new volleyball leadership to move the sport forward.

Representative George said he wants to see transformation at the federation like what is currently going on at the football house in Liberia.

"I want volleyball and any other sports to emulate the good examples of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) under the leadership of Mustapha Raji. Raji has transformed football in the country, which I will be happy to see other sports moving in similar examples," Representative George said.

For his part, the President of the Volleyball Association Otis Nyanneh promised to rebrand the sport, to gain International recognition like it used to be in the past.

"The Liberia Volleyball Association will move forward under my leadership".

"I can assure you that volleyball will be played in every part of the country very soon as part of the new leadership plans to rebrand the sport, he noted".

Mr. Nyanneh said his administration will embark on a series of activities to reawaken volleyball in the country. He said his leadership will take volleyball to schools and the counties as part of efforts to decentralize the sport.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.