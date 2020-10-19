Liberia: Otis Nyanneh Inducted As Liberian Volleyball President

Monrovia — Volleyball Stakeholders Friday inducted Otis Nyannah as president of the local volleyball, bringing the number of presidents of the Liberia Volleyball Association to two.

Cllr. Moifee Kanneh was elected and inducted for a four-year tenure in November 2018, but recently, the Youth and Sports Ministry and the Liberia National Olympic Committee organized another election which saw Otis Nyanneh, a former Volleyball star elected as president.

Otis Nyanneh was inducted as President of the Volleyball Association along with James K. Ndebe as Vice-president and Gilbert Kyne as Secretary-general, Abraham Hinneh and Oretha S. Carter as Assistant Secretary-general and Treasurer respectively.

The induction was performed by former Basketball Coach, now chairman on Youth and Sports at the House of Representatives, Representative Solomon George who challenged the new volleyball leadership to move the sport forward.

Representative George said he wants to see transformation at the federation like what is currently going on at the football house in Liberia.

"I want volleyball and any other sports to emulate the good examples of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) under the leadership of Mustapha Raji. Raji has transformed football in the country, which I will be happy to see other sports moving in similar examples," Representative George said.

For his part, the President of the Volleyball Association Otis Nyanneh promised to rebrand the sport, to gain International recognition like it used to be in the past.

"The Liberia Volleyball Association will move forward under my leadership".

"I can assure you that volleyball will be played in every part of the country very soon as part of the new leadership plans to rebrand the sport, he noted".

Mr. Nyanneh said his administration will embark on a series of activities to reawaken volleyball in the country. He said his leadership will take volleyball to schools and the counties as part of efforts to decentralize the sport.