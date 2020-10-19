Zimbabwe: Brace for More Television Channels

Silver Screen

What a weekend!!!

I am sure you enjoyed yourselves with the nice sunny weather.

Also be guided, we are still in the lockdown caused by the global pandemic, Covid-19, hence you should always practice social distancing, wear your face masks all the time and sanitise or thoroughly wash your hands with soap under running water.

Covid-19 is real and it has not ended like some who are misguided tend to think.

While staying at home under these Covid-19 conditions, you can still catch a glimpse on television on what is happening in terms of the latest news or entertainment.

That is why I always like the television, it gives you variety of programmes to watch, be it ZBCTV or DStv and now with Netflix not being left out, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

According to a study by Thinkbox, there are eight different 'need states' which people watch television for: unwind (26% of viewing time), so that people can relax and de-stress from the pressures of the day; distract (18%), that is instant gratification to fill time, counter boredom, have a break; comfort (16%), shared family or couple time with familiar shows; and keeping in touch (12%), to feel aware of what's happening in the world.

Others watch TV for experience (10%), watching together, watching live or joining social conversation about what's on; indulge (9%), pursuing personal interests, hobbies and passions, sometimes guilty or niche pleasures; escape (7%), where people lose themselves in another world; and do (2%), seek out useful, practical information.

This shows us the power of television.

Well, last week I enjoyed the ongoing public hearings for the allocation of six free-to-air commercial television licences which are being conducted by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

The inquiries, which began last Monday, will end this week with the 14 applicants having taken part.

So far, the inquiries were interesting and educating - looking forward to more as the days go by.

In fact, we still have a long way to go and I am happy some of our local television and film producers are good to go as they told the interviewers they have the content.

For the successful applicants for the six-free-to-air national commercial television licences, they must brace to hit the screens.

That is good news and we all can't wait.

Wish you the best.

On to DStv, October always has interesting shows lined up.

Zambezi Magic still continues to rule the roost, giving platforms to African television and film producers.

Tonight, popular Snakes and Ladder, which is an exciting drama exposing the struggles of a typical miner in the Copperbelt of Zambia when Chongo is framed at work and faces a harsh jail sentence, will be screened.

The drama is screened every Monday to Wednesday, at 7:30pm, do not miss it as it tackles societal issues.

For those who are into investigations and with inquisitive mind, Investigation Discovery returns to the silver screen with 'Who On Earth Did I Marry'.

The show takes a deep look on men and women who got married to their soul mates only to find some grave secrets about them, forcing them to doubt their choices.

The reality show airs every Tuesday at 6am.

For those who love to laugh, Comedy Central tomorrow airs 'Impractical Jokers' which stars four friends who challenge each other with a series of awkward and outrageous dares.

What I like about this show is that it is for those with a creative mind who bring out the best out of themselves.

If any of the four competitors refuses to compete a dare, they lose and must endure the punishment.

Do not miss this one at 10pm.

Enjoy your viewing and it would be myopic not to say, welcome back to football on DStv!!