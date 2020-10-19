Zimbabwe: Aspiring Dcc Candidates Await Politiburo Nod

Senior Reporter

VETTING of aspiring District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members has been completed and is now awaiting endorsement from the Politburo, Zanu PF Secretary for the Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda has said.

According to Cde Matemadanda all provinces have sent CVs of aspiring DCC members to the party's headquarters and the Politburo will come up with a final list of eligible candidates to contest the elections whose date will be announced in due course.

"I briefed President Mnangagwa who is the party's First Secretary about the development and he directed that we take the approved candidates to the Politburo for approval. Once the Politburo approves the candidates, then the DCC elections date will be announced," Cde Matemadanda said yesterday.

Cde Matemadanda said the party is happy with the excitement among party members who have submitted their names for consideration, which was a sign of the ever growing popularity of the party.

"I can tell you that there is a lot of excitement, many people are showing interest, they want to be involved, but of course there are some criteria which need to be followed. The President gave us the clear direction on the suitability of the candidates required. He talked about the quality and commitment for someone to be a DCC member.

"We are going to be bound by that. Even if the vetting has been completed there might be some reviews. We will continue to review each and every candidate to see if they meet the criteria.

"If someone does not qualify for a leadership position, they have to learn. They must improve themselves to make sure they meet the required standards needed for one to occupy the position. The vetting was conducted as advised by the President," he said.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying discipline is the central cog that binds the party and should always be observed at all levels from ward to the Politburo level.

He further said only those who committed to work for the party and not self-enrichment will be considered.

"The quality aspect is very important. One should be a party cadre, one who has commitment, discipline, dedication and someone who works for the party and not for self-aggrandisement," emphasised Cde Matemadanda.

The party is currently conducting DCC elections in the remaining eight provinces after the process was undertaken successfully in Harare and Bulawayo provinces.

The reinstatement of DCCs was raised and adopted at the 17th Annual National People's Conference held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province, from December 11 to 16, 2018.