Kenya: Covid-19 Kills 12 More in Kenya as Caseload Exceeds 44,000

The coronavirus has killed 12 more patients in Kenya, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe reported on Saturday, saying the death toll had risen to 825.

The ministry also announced 616 new infections following the analysis of 5,512 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the caseload to 44,196. As of October 17, the country had tested a total of 617,064 samples for Covid-19, following confirmation of its first case on March 13.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

CS Kagwe further reported that 104 more patients had recovered from the disease, 83 of them at home and 21 at various treatment facilities across the country, raising the total number to 31,752.

Of the 616 new patients, the ministry said, 594 were Kenyans and 22 foreigners, 391 male and 225 female, and the youngest eight months old and the oldest 86.

Nairobi accounted for 121 of the new cases, Nakuru 110, Uasin Gishu 74, Mombasa 55, Kakamega 32, Kericho 29, Kisumu 26, Bungoma 21, Garissa 20, Turkana 16, Kiambu 13, Homa Bay, Kajiado and Kisii 10 each, Laikipia nine, Busia eight, and Isiolo, West Pokot and Murang'a six each.

Bomet recorded five more cases of the disease, Meru and Narok four each, Embu and Baringo three each, Nyeri, Kwale, Machakos, Makueni, and Siaya two each, and Elgeyo Marakwet Wajir, Nandi, Kirinyaga and Trans Nzoia just one case each.

Possible lockdown

Meanwhile, Kenyans could soon face fresh restrictions as the government seeks to stem the rising Covid-19 infections, Ministry of Health insiders say.

The National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) is scheduled to meet Sunday and recommend a new raft of measures to contain a suspected second wave of the virus, which has been manifest in the latest statistics.

The insider said CS Kagwe, who heads the committee, has called the meeting to recommend some restrictions to the President as fears rise that many Kenyans have dropped their guard in the belief that the virus was contained.

The recommendations may include partial lockdowns in some parts, with Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Turkana touted as leading candidates.

Health experts have warned about increased community infections as social activities peak following the President's easing of restrictions.