Kenya: Nick Mwendwa Retains FKF President Seat

Nicholas 'Nick' Kithuku Mwendwa has been offered a fresh mandate as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president and is now set to serve for a second four-year term.

Mwendwa was overwhelmingly re-elected by football delegates Saturday at the federation's elective Special General Meeting (SGM) at the Safari Park hotel, in Nairobi.

He garnered 77 votes while his closest challenger Lordvick Aduda scooped five votes.

Herbert Mwachiro was third with three votes while Bonface Osano and Dan Mule did not get a single vote

This victory was expected considering the incumbency advantage, relationship with the delegates spanning the last four years, and deep pockets in comparison to his opponents.

The triumph was however had fought considering the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had on two occasions in the past year nullified the elections.

"I want to thank our legal team for the hard work. The next phase will be better than the one that has gone," he vowed.

In other results, Joseph Andere retained Nyanza region's National Executive Committee (NEC) seat with 79 votes while his only challenger Laban Jobita polled 5.

In North Rift, Bernard Korir was elected NEC member after beating Nyongesa Masinde 64-21 whilst in North Eastern region Ahmedqadar Mohammed humiliated Mohammed Abdi Farah 82-3 to retain his seat.

"We are proud of our work. The push and pull in the run up to the elections was healthy and I can assure you this process was free, fair and transparent," the Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo added.

Margaret Omondi was elected NEC women representative following the slimmest 43-42 victory over Kerubo Momanyi while Micheal Ouma will take charge in the Nairobi Region after a straight forward 59-25 win over Tom Alila.

FKF National Elections Results:

Nyanza NEC:

Jopita Laban - 05

Joseph Adere - 79

Upper Rift NEC:

Benard Lagat- 64

Nyongesa Masinde- 21

North Eastern NEC:

Farah Mohammed - 03

AhmedQadar Dabar - 82

Women Rep NEC:

Sally Bolo - 00

Kerubo Momanyi - 42

Margaret Anyango - 43

Nairobi NEC:

Isaac Macharia - 01

Michael Majua - 59

Tom Alilla - 25

FKF President:

1. Bonface Osano Odhiambo - 00

2. Dan Mulwa - 00

3. Herbert Mwachiro - 03

4. Lordvick Adunda - 05

5. Nicholas Mwendwa - 77

Other NEC members were unopposed.