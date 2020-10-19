Liberia: Cape Mesurado Lions Club Shares Hot Meal With Residents of Zeon Town

In observance of Lions international Feed the Hunger day, Cape Mesurado Lions club on Friday October 16, 2020 provided sumptuous hot meal for over 500 residents of Zeon Town Community in the ELWA Paynesville area.

In October every year, Lions Club the World over embark upon this initiative as its own way of assisting to alleviate hunger in the universe.

Senior executives of the Cape Mesurado Lions Club led by its President Maakai Kennedy -Amblard, prepared and distributed the hot meal to the residents of the Zeon Town community.

Speaking briefly before the sharing of the meal, President Amblard admonished the community to be steadfast, supportive to the community leadership and work towards ensuring that they live in a clean and peaceful environment.

The beneficiaries were mainly children and students but also included the elderly. According to some of them, the gesture on the part of Cape Mesurado Lions club was laudable.

They Praised the club for reaching out to them and promised to remain peaceful and law abiding. The Mesurado Lions Club is a member of Lions Club International which is committed to charity by meeting the needs of local communities and the world, because according to the club, "they share a core belief - to serve their community".

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs in over 206 countries and geographic areas.

Founded in 1917, Lions Club prides itself as best known for fighting blindness, volunteering for many different kinds of community projects - including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.

Since 1968, the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has awarded more than US$700 million in grants to support Lions humanitarian projects around the world. LCIF was also ranked the number one