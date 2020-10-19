Liberia: Naked Pretense

-CDC chides opposition

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC has described protest by the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) as naked pretense.

The CPP filed a Writ of Madamus before the Supreme Court, demanding the National Elections Commission to clean the Final Voter's Roll prior to the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and National Referendum.

Youth League Chair Jefferson T. Koijee said it is unfortunate that people in the opposition would portray themselves as advocate of the people.

Speaking reporters over the weekend at the CDC headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, Koijee, also Mayor of Monrovia, described stance by the opposition as naked pretense, arguing the opposition is only interested in turning the people against the government thru negative propaganda.

"While they're celebrating the evil and the downfall of this government, the President is basically focusing on the needs of the people", he expressed, and added, "My fellow CDCians, let us not get in fight with these people; I encourage you today let us use the ballot boxes to defeat them, never allow their negative propaganda to distract you."

Mayor Koijee called on partisans of the CDC to remain peaceful, as Liberia gears up for the pending December 8 special senatorial election.

According to him, people who destroyed the country years ago, are now pretending to be advocate for the people, but history will judge them.

He maintained the CDC has always stood with the masses, evidenced by an overwhelming mandate given the party in 2017, and that, that drive remains undiluted and unwavering.

"They could not advocate yesterday for the hundreds of vices that engulfed their government, but they remain whine babies for everything today."