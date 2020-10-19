Liberia: Naked Pretense

18 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh And Jonathan Browne

-CDC chides opposition

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC has described protest by the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) as naked pretense.

The CPP filed a Writ of Madamus before the Supreme Court, demanding the National Elections Commission to clean the Final Voter's Roll prior to the December 8, 2020 Special Senatorial Elections and National Referendum.

Youth League Chair Jefferson T. Koijee said it is unfortunate that people in the opposition would portray themselves as advocate of the people.

Speaking reporters over the weekend at the CDC headquarters in Oldest Congo Town, Koijee, also Mayor of Monrovia, described stance by the opposition as naked pretense, arguing the opposition is only interested in turning the people against the government thru negative propaganda.

"While they're celebrating the evil and the downfall of this government, the President is basically focusing on the needs of the people", he expressed, and added, "My fellow CDCians, let us not get in fight with these people; I encourage you today let us use the ballot boxes to defeat them, never allow their negative propaganda to distract you."

Mayor Koijee called on partisans of the CDC to remain peaceful, as Liberia gears up for the pending December 8 special senatorial election.

According to him, people who destroyed the country years ago, are now pretending to be advocate for the people, but history will judge them.

He maintained the CDC has always stood with the masses, evidenced by an overwhelming mandate given the party in 2017, and that, that drive remains undiluted and unwavering.

"They could not advocate yesterday for the hundreds of vices that engulfed their government, but they remain whine babies for everything today."

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.