Liberia: Foreign Minister Kemayah Meets UN Resident Coordinator

Liberian Foreign Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. on Friday, 16 October received in audience, the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Liberia Dr. Kingsley Opoku-Amaning, when the U.N. Envoy paid a courtesy call at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Capitol Hill.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, the meeting took place in the Foreign Minister's Conference Room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the two officials exchanged views on major national, bilateral and multilateral issues.

While welcoming the UN Envoy at his Foreign Ministry office, Ambassador Kemayah extended heartiest gratitude and appreciation to the United Nations, through its Resident Coordinator to Liberia, for the cooperation and numerous technical and developmental assistance it continues to render the Government and people of Liberia.

Ambassador Kemayah further hailed the Courtesy visit, as well as, the appointment of Dr. Kingsley Opoku -Amaning as United Nations Resident Coordinator to Liberia.

He observed that the UN Resident Coordinator comes to the position with worth of experience and competence, which he noted, will enhance the mutual ties between Liberia and the United Nations.

"We could not have had better person to serve in this position then you; you will have our fullest support. Through the magnanimity of H.E. President George Manneh Weah, we stand ready and prepared to work very closely with you, so as to sustain the peace and stability that we all hope to see prevail in Liberia," Minister Kemayah further recounted.

He then assured his guest of the Government of Liberia's unflinching commitment and willingness to continue on the diplomatic path, which is the hallmark of the Weah-led government.

Foreign Minister Kemayah also noted that as Liberia prepares for Mid-Term Senatorial Elections, the government of Liberia is willing and fully prepared to do all in its reach to create an enabling environment for the holding of free, fair and transparent elections in the country. According to Liberia's chief diplomat, the government of Liberia will provide a level playing field for everyone to participate in the democratic process unhindered.

For his part, the visiting UN Resident Coordinator to Liberia, Dr. Kingsley Opoku-Amaning, thanked Foreign Minister Kemayah for the warm reception and expressed delight over his appointment.

The UN Envoy stressed the need for Liberia to maintain the peace and stability that the international community is wishing and seeking for.

He particularly extended gratitude to Minister Kemayah for accepting the position as Foreign Minister of Liberia and pledged his fullest support and commitment to work with him in strengthening the cordial relations between Liberia and the United Nations.

Mr. Kingsley Opuku Amaning, of Ghana, has been a strong partner to Liberia and a committed peace seeker in the region. The UN resident Coordinator, supports the UN Country Team with conflict prevention, maintains contact with political and civil society networks, and maintains relationships with senior officials in government and the international community, including donor partners.