Liberia: Gov't Schedules Autopsies Today for LRA Employees, Others

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice has announced that it will today Monday, October 19, 2020 conduct autopsies on the remains of four Liberians who died under circumstances deemed suspicious.

The post mortem examination is aimed at establishing the cause of death of the deceased, whose passing has given rise to public concern. The dead, Albert Peters, a former Internal Auditor of the Liberia Revenue Authority; Gifty Lamah, Research Analyst, Liberia Revenue Authority; George B. Fanbutu, Revenue Auditor, Liberia Revenue Authority; and the Director General of the Internal Audit Agency, Emmanuel Barten Nyeswua, all died within days of one another.

The process is expected to commence at 10 AM; representatives of the Families, the Press Union of Liberia, the Inter-Religious Council and Civil Society organizations have been invited to witness the autopsies, which will be carried out by Dr. Benedict B. Kolee and Dr. Zoebon B. Kpadeh at the St. Moses Funeral Palor. Both pathologists were trained by UNDP and internationally certified.

The government has also availed the families of the deceased the option of bringing on board pathologists of their choosing. This message has been reiterated by the authorities in the various meetings with family members.

Liberian investigators have begun working with their American counterparts following an appeal by the Liberian government for U.S. assistance. President George M Weah last week requested Liberia's International Partners to help with the investigations as a means of ensuring an open and credible process.

Meanwhile, the government continues to appeal to the public to remain calm and allow the investigation to establish the cause of these deaths and not engage in acts that could undermine the credibility of the process.