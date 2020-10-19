Liberia: Chelsea Fan Club Launched in Liberia

Supporters of the Chelsea Football Club in Liberia have launched a fan club to support and promote the European-based team among Liberians.

Speaking at the official launch held over the weekend at the Monrovia City Hall, the Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) and also President of the Liberia Bankers Association (LBA) described soccer as a unifying force that unites people from diverse back grounds in any society with Liberia being no exception.

Mr. John B. S. Davies, a Chelsea fan and supporter, stressed that the official launch of the Chelsea Fan Club in Liberia is a dream come true for many Liberians, who have supported and continue to support the team since the days of now President George Manneh Weah, who played for Chelsea during professional career.

Mr. Davies noted that the Chelsea Fan Club in Liberia has engaged into clean-up campaign across Monrovia and its environs and hoped that other social services will be provided in various communities around the country.

According to him, supporters of Chelsea in Liberia should come together and undertake projects that could unify Liberians from all walks of life, and looked forward to inviting some officials of the Chelsea Football Club from England to visit Liberia.

He narrated that as the result of President Weah's performance on the Chelsea team during his professional soccer days in England, he [Davies] and some colleagues were treated well at the airport in England because of him at the time.

Mr. Davies emphasized that since then he has being a strong supporter of the Chelsea team and hoped that all Chelsea fans in Liberia will work together through the fan club to promote image of the club in the country Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Chelsea Fan Club Liberia, Horatio Bobby Willie said the process to establishing the Chelsea Fan Club Liberia started in 2014 with contact from a Liberian based in England, but it was not successful initially.

Mr. Willie stated that the Chelsea Fan Club Liberia is not just a locally based fan club, as it has been established with consent of the Chelsea supporters club worldwide.

He pointed out that the Chelsea Fan Club Liberia will engage into charity ventures by helping orphanages and old folks around the country, noting that Chelsea Fan Club around the world mainly focuses on such activities.

He indicated that the Chelsea Fan Club will establish Chapters in the rest of the 14 counties in Liberia. Chelsea Football Club were founded on 10 March 1905 at The Rising Sun pub, (now The Butcher's Hook) opposite today's main entrance to the ground on the Fulham Road. Since there was already a team named Fulham in the borough, the name of the adjacent borough, the Metropolitan Borough of Chelsea, was settled on after London FC, Kensington FC and Stamford Bridge FC had been rejected. Blue shirts were adopted by Mears, after the racing colors of Lord Chelsea, along with white shorts and dark blue socks