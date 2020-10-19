Liberia: School Administrators Risk Losing Operation Permits

The Ministry of Education has reiterated that it would not hesitate to revoke operational permits of schools that will graduate students in defiance of its 'no graduation' mandate issued across the country.

The ministry warns that any school found in non-compliance will be fined, and if said institution fails to comply accordingly, its operational permit shall be revoked.

"it's important to note that once a school's operational permit is revoked by the Ministry, it will automatically be denied chances of benefiting from any government's assistance programs or related partners' interventions, including scholarship, payment of students' WASSCE fees, and also risk their students WASSCE eligibility status", it says.

In a press release issued Wednesday, October 14, 2020, it frowned on schools that continue to violate the 'no graduation' mandate, affecting kindergarten to 12th Graders until January 2021, and under advisement.

The Ministry however, cautions school administrators to refrain from such gross disregard for policies and guidelines.

It disclosed that recent report of the LIGHT INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL SYSTEM (LISS) graduating students, resulted in a fine of LRD 300,000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Liberian Dollars) levied against the institution for hosting what it termed as "Senior Class Souvenir and Farewell program".

However, the Light International School System has since apologized for its action, citing the situation as an honest error and misunderstanding, according to the Ministry.

The government has put a halt to all graduation ceremonies, pending official results of regional exams administered by the West African Examination Council for 12th and 9th graders.