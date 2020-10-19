Kenya: Belgut Ex-MP Wesley Kimngeno Rono Dies After Short Illness

Former Belgut Member of Parliament Wesley Kimngeno Rono died on Saturday following a short illness.

His son Brian Rono said on Saturday that he died at Siloam Hospital in Kericho town.

"He fell sick and was rushed to Siloam, where he passed on after being admitted for two days," he said.

He said the body was taken to that hospital's mortuary and that the burial will take place on October 24 at the ex-MP's Masarian home in Belgut Constituency.

The former lawmaker leaves behind eight children.

Eulogies

Before delving into politics, he was the principal of Cheptenye High School in the constituency.

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony described MP Rono as a respectable leader who mentored many.

"Mr Rono's contribution to socio-economic development in the region stands out and should be emulated by all," he said.

"We pray to God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved one."

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said, "Rono has gone to be with the Lord at the age of 95. We are grateful for the services he rendered to the constituency during his time."