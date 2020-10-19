Kenya: Governor Samuel Tunai, Several Others Survive Chopper Crash

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Narok East MP Lemanken Aramat and several others cheated death Saturday when the chopper they were flying in crash-landed shortly after take-off.

The accident occurred as they left Enenkipejus village in Narok North Sub-county, where they had attended the burial of Mzee Tompo ole Sasai, father of county Finance executive Julius Sasai.

Governor Tunai and MP Aramat were in the aircraft with security personnel and the pilot.

Witness Joseph Kamotho said the pilot tried to take off several times but was unable to.

"The chopper took off after the fifth attempt but crash-landed after about 100m," he said, adding it produced a "strange sound".

Details of the ownership of the chopper were scanty but it had the writings "Mara Trust".

The cause of the crash was not immediately established but reports pointed at mechanical problems.

Panic

Area MCA Moses Ole Samante said the governor and the other people were pulled out of the wreckage amid screams but that he was out of danger.

Red Cross personnel examined him at the scene before he boarded a vehicle to Nairobi, he said.

When contacted, Governor Tunai said he was fine and was being driven to the capital city.

"I am okay. Narok people should be calm," he told the Nation on phone, adding he suffered "a little shock" but was not in danger and did not sustain any visible injuries.

"I'm just fine. There is no cause for alarm," he said, adding the other occupants also did not sustain any physical injuries.

The governor uses choppers to travel to different parts of the county as road transport would take long since the county is vast.

He attended the burial of a former Knut executive secretary in Nkareta village before heading to Enenkipejus.

Mr Aramat said, "We are okay. None of us are injured and we are on our way to Nairobi. Don't worry. There is no need for panic. We are just fine."