Nigeria: Protest Shows Youths Are Tired of APC, PDP - ADC

Lagos — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the ongoing protests against police brutality is an indication that the youths are tired of the status quo.

The national chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, is therefore calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the concerns of Nigerian youths to avoid a situation that no one would be able to control.

"The youths are saying, no Buhari! No Atiku! What they are saying is that they are tired of the parties that have ruled so far. We need a fresh paradigm. They are smart kids and Nigerians should not underestimate what can happen in the next few days," he said.

The party said the lingering #EndSARS protests had revealed the intensity of the anger in the land, adding that people were fed up with both the ruling APC and the PDP, as a result of the failure of the two parties to harness the vast resources of the country for sustainable growth and development over the years.

"When a people have been robbed for far too long, of the same resources they took part in creating, this is usually the end result.

"This is no longer about EndSARS or EndSWAT. It is about End Impunity, End Terrorism, End Looting, End Vote Buying, End Leadership Insensitivity," the statement said.

Nwosu, however, asked the APC administration to redeem whatever was left of its image and address every point on the demand of the peaceful protesters.

The party expressed solidarity with the youths and called on the federal government to immediately set machinery in motion to ensure that their demands are genuinely met.