Malawi: MCP's Zikhale Gets 'Outstanding MP Award 2020' From London Political Summit

The London Political Summit and Awards is at it again after naming former president Peter Mutharika as this year's recipient of the Uhuru/Raila Peace-Accord honorary award and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician and hip-hop artist Tay Grin as its ambassador, now it has given an award of outstanding member of parliament to Nkhatabay South legislator and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of strategy Dr Ken Zikhale Ng'oma.

Mutharika remains DPP leader while Tay Grin who contested for Lilongwe City Centre parliamentary seat in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections but lost is also DPP politicians.

Zikhale, one of the founders of DPP and a close ally of Tay Grin, was given the award by the hip-hop artist as the summit's ambassador.

The summit chairperson Pauline Long is a close ally to Tay Grin.

But justifying the award, the summit said Zikhale was considered for his outstanding work in Nkhatabay South constituency where he has embarked on a submissive piped project where he is replacing boreholes so that every village should be drawing tap water.

The legislator has also donated maize mills to his constituents and contributed towards building health centres.

Zikhale thanked the organisers of the awards for the recogniton.

He also took time to thank people of Nkhatabay south, especially those in the committees that have been helping him in the delivering of these projects

"I thank the members of business community, the chiefs in Nkhatabay, the church and this forum called Ndale mu Nkhatabay for all the help they have provided to me. I am receiving this honour on behalf of the people of Nkhatabay, but let me also thank our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera of whom I am dedicating this award to, for the great advice he has been giving me and for the direction he is taking Malawi to as the leader of our nation" said Zikhale.

In October 2018, Vice-President Saulos Chilima snubbed to deliver a keynote address at the London Political Summit and Awards but instead addressed the reputable Chatham House think tank in London.