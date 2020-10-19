Tanzania: Chadema Candidate Gets 3 Day Ban From Campaigning

19 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Sumbawanga

THE Sumbawanga Urban Constituency Ethics Committee has suspended Chadema parliamentary candidate, Shadrack Malila from campaigning for three consecutive days. Mr Malila is contesting for Sumbawanga Urban Constituency parliamentary seat in Rukwa Region.

The committee suspended him for violating elections laws and regulations by uttering abusive language, while addressing one of his election campaign rallies. The suspension is effective from 19 -21 October this year.

Mr Malila is also the Rukwa Regional Chairman for Chadema. Contacted for comments, Mr Malila admitted to have been briefed over the suspension by his representative, who attended the ethics committee meeting held here in municipality

However, he hurriedly explained that the committee has not officially handed him a letter on the effect, saying: "Because I have not yet been given an official letter from ethics committee, I cannot for sure say if I will continue with my election campaigns or not."

Malila contested for the parliamentary seat for Sumbawanga Urban Constituency for the first time in 2015 and could not make it, and again this time expecting a stiff contest from Aish Hilaly (CCM), Doris Kafuku (NCCR--MAGEUZI), Julius Mizengo (CUF), Michael Lubava (UDP) and Suleiman Abdallah Sinani (ACT-Wazalendo).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.