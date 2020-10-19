Tanzania: Chadema Candidate Gets 3 Day Ban From Campaigning

THE Sumbawanga Urban Constituency Ethics Committee has suspended Chadema parliamentary candidate, Shadrack Malila from campaigning for three consecutive days. Mr Malila is contesting for Sumbawanga Urban Constituency parliamentary seat in Rukwa Region.

The committee suspended him for violating elections laws and regulations by uttering abusive language, while addressing one of his election campaign rallies. The suspension is effective from 19 -21 October this year.

Mr Malila is also the Rukwa Regional Chairman for Chadema. Contacted for comments, Mr Malila admitted to have been briefed over the suspension by his representative, who attended the ethics committee meeting held here in municipality

However, he hurriedly explained that the committee has not officially handed him a letter on the effect, saying: "Because I have not yet been given an official letter from ethics committee, I cannot for sure say if I will continue with my election campaigns or not."

Malila contested for the parliamentary seat for Sumbawanga Urban Constituency for the first time in 2015 and could not make it, and again this time expecting a stiff contest from Aish Hilaly (CCM), Doris Kafuku (NCCR--MAGEUZI), Julius Mizengo (CUF), Michael Lubava (UDP) and Suleiman Abdallah Sinani (ACT-Wazalendo).