Tanzania: 200 Members Defect to CCM in Zitto Stronghold

AT least some 200 opposition parties' members with majority being from the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT- Wazalendo) in Kigoma Municipality yesterday defected to the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

They made the decision yesterday during a campaign rally where a CCM Central Committee member, Kassim Majaliwa was asking for votes to enable their presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli and Member of Parliament (MP) Mr Kilumbe Ng'enda and ward councillors sail through in the October 28 polls.

Among the defectors was Mr Patrick Mzigama, the former Campaign Manager of the outgoing Kigoma Urban MP Mr Zitto Kabwe, who is also seeking re-election in the coming general election.

Speaking shortly after joining CCM, Mr Mzigama said they are much satisfied with the job that Dr Magufuli has done for the first five years as the President of Tanzania.

"We are convinced with the speed of the fifth phase government under the administration of President Magufuli, who has done a lot for us, we have decided to support him by joining CCM," he said.

Addressing the villagers, Mr Majaliwa who is also the Prime Minister asked for more votes for CCM candidates led by Dr Magufuli saying he has proved his capacity of leading the country.

He said Dr Magufuli is a hard worker, competent, visionary leader and also well focused on bringing development in the country, adding that the presidential candidate has enough experience.

"Let's vote for Dr Magufuli because we know him already, he has served us for the past five years, and he has proven his full commitment and competence of doing the job," noted Mr Majaliwa.

According to him, it was only CCM that was dedicated to serving the greater interest of Tanzania by bringing development to all parts of the country, as it has clear policy and implementable manifesto.

Speaking on the development projects that are implemented in Kigoma, Mr Majaliwa said the government has released 63.3bn/- for the construction of Kidahwe-Kasulu road at tarmac level, the project has been completed and it was set to benefit residents of Kasulu and Kigoma Districts.

Moreover, the government issued 47.1bn for construction of Nyakanazi- Kabingo road that has a length of 50km at tarmac level, and that the project that is aimed at benefiting residents of Kakonko District, is at 86 per cent of its implementation.

"Other projects that are in the government's development plan for 2020/2021 include the construction of 260.6km of road at tarmac level from Manyovu - Kasulu - Kabingo at a cost of 372.109bn/-," he said.