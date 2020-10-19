Tanzania: Magufuli Presents Mzee Mwinyi With New House

19 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday presented former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi with a newly-built residential house located at Masaki in Dar es Salaam.

The government has built the house in accordance with the Political Service Retirement Benefits Act, 1999, as amended in 2005.

The law provides for the benefits of retired presidents-- among them a furnished house containing not less than four bed rooms of which two rooms shall be self-contained.

Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance), Dr Laurian Ndumbaro, said the construction of the house for the second phase President, Mzee Mwinyi, began in 2005 but stopped for years until 2018 when the government resumed the project.

The government commissioned the National Service (JKT) through its company, Suma JKT in collaboration with the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA), to undertake the construction of the houses.

Speaking after the handing over ceremony, Mzee Mwinyi thanked the incumbent President Magufuli for overseeing the completion of the house and hailed Suma JKT and TBA for building the house to best standards.

Dr Magufuli congratulated Mzee Mwinyi for getting the new house and wished him a better life in his new home.

President Magufuli also visited Kawe area to inspect the construction of a house for fourth-phase President Jakaya Kikwete.

The construction of the house started in 2018 under the TBA. President Magufuli directed the agency to ensure the project is completed by January 30, next year.

The Head of State also instructed the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) to construct 800-metre tarmac road linking the house and the feeder road near the place.

On his part, former President Kikwete thanked President Magufuli for the construction of the house, which he said he would be living in for the rest of his life.

Earlier yesterday, President Magufuli, accompanied by his wife, Janeth, visited Mama Anna Mkapa, a widow of the late former President Benjamin Mkapa.

