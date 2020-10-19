Tanzania: RC Demands Public Institutions to Meet Objectives

GEITA Regional Commissioner (RC), Robert Gabriel has stressed on the importance of a well-performing public institutions for regional development.

Being in charge of the regional development, Eng Gabriel said he was focusing on promoting and uplift government's institutions in his jurisdiction so that they meet their objectives.

The RC made remarks over the weekend, during talks with delegates from the Open University of Tanzania (OUT).

The delegates were led by Chairman of the Council of the OUT, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala and the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Elifas Bisanda visited the region.

However, Eng Gabriel argued that regional authorities should focus on developing and sustaining government institutions in their jurisdiction because when those institutions prosper the regions also benefit.

"We must continue support our public institutions to overcome various challenges that cripple them in realizing their objectives," he stated.

Speaking on education matter, Eng Gabriel challenged education institutions in the region, including the OUT, to think of offering education that also imparts patriotism among students.

"I ask you to have a simple syllabus that teaches patriotism, let people know why Mwalimu Julius Nyerere transformed TANU office to be the first college in Tanzania, he knew that without education it was impossible to liberate Tanzanians," Eng Gabriel stated.

Prof Mukandala commended the RC for development attained in the region, especially infrastructures and education.

"I am very pleased to see the progress you have made; this shows that region has good leadership. The ability to turn a vision into a reality is a challenge but I think you have made it," Prof Mukandala told the RC.

Prof Bisanda also hailed the regional administration for being resilient and with positive vision for the regional development.

"Academically, your region is doing very well; recent academic performance of primary schools in the region was high. We are pleased to learn that regional authorities encourage teachers to upgrade their education level by joining the OUT and pursue further education through distance learning," Prof Bisanda noted.

Prof Bisanda argued that developing skills of teachers was crucial for improving quality of education.