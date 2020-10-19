Tanzania: Govt Eyes Private Sector Growth

THE Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured of effective participation of the private sector in driving the country's economy forward.

She made the remarks in Dar es Salaam yesterday at a meeting organised by the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) to congratulate President John Magufuli for creating a conducive environment for the country's private sector.

"We will sit down with you and decide how things should go...we recognize your voice and it's your view that would drive the economy," Ms Suluhu stated.

She said the government recognises and values the role of the private sector in building a strong national economy, which is competitive and industrial based as stipulated in the CCM's 2020-2025 manifesto.

"The government is determined to see that the private sector is safeguarded and developed and conducts business and other economic activities freely...we are going to protect the right of doing business as per the law," she said on behalf of President Magufuli, who was initially supposed to grace the event.

She said the government under the CCM would continue building an economic and business environment that attracts investment and boosts the economy by strengthening peace, security and the rule of law to allow smooth economic growth.

"We are also going to put in place better infrastructures and an enabling environment such as transportation infrastructures and electricity to ease transportation of people and goods as well as facilitate industrial production," she stated.

She further revealed that the government, to be formed by the CCM after the October 28th , 2020 General Election, is going to keep macroeconomic stability for better planning and projection.

The VP assured the members of the private sector that the government would work on the resolutions reached from that meeting.

She told the members business community that after the elections the government under Dr Magufuli would convene a meeting with them, emphasizing that the next five years, if elected, they have well prepared to forge ahead with the country's development.