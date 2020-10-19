Cameroon: Lebialem - Military Frees 11 Hostages

This group of hostages were freed on October 16, 2020

Cameroon's defence and security forces have once more freed another set of people held hostage by the armed separatist group in Lebialem Division of the South West Region.

Information reaching Cameroon Tribune from the face book page of the Cameroonian army indicates that 11 hostages were freed on Friday, October 16, 2020 in a military operation coming just a few days after another group of about 10 hostages still held by the same armed separatist group were freed in a military operation on October 13, 2020 in Besali Wabane Subdivision of the Lebialem Division.

The 11 people liberated on October 16 by elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) Unit whose were mostly vulnerable elderly person and women also included a Catholic priest. Reports say they were held captive in a terrorist camp belonging to Agbor Oscar Nkeng, an armed separatist leader. This leader is said to have been targeted by the military during the operation of October 13 in which the armed separatist leader, Ayeke was killed. During the operation, Agbor Oscar is said to have ran very fast, though it is believed that he might have been injured.

In the earlier operation of October 13, 2020, the military destroyed the camp of the separatist fighters and neutralised their leader, "Major General Ayeke". The Head of the Sixth Section of the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) Unit, Lieutenant Colonel Maidoango Desiré based in Kumba flew in by military helicopter the body which they said was that of Ayeke from Besali to Kumba. The military in recent operations have been in search of armed separatist camps in Lebialem Division.