Kenya: Othuol's Love Interest Pens Moving Tribute to the Fallen Comedian

Former 'Auntie Boss' actress Nyce Wanjeri has penned a moving tribute to fallen comedian Othuol Othuol who passed on last week after a long battle with Tuberculosis and brain tumor.

Nyce and Othuol, real name Ben Maurice Onyango, featured on Auntie Boss series on NTV as Shiru and Alloise McKenzie respectively.

Shiru acted as a house help in one of the houses in Taifa Estate as a love interest to Alloise, who acted as a security guard in the same estate .

With a short clip from a scene in the TV series where the two were a couple, Nyce wrote on Instagram:

"GONE TOO SOON Alloise... ... It took me this long wondering what to say... .I have lost so many people who are important to me and when you are no more it brought me to you and the rest all over again... .I had to take time... .Ukifika endelea kuchekesha akina angel Gabriel na Jesus... . They have been joined by another great person. I celebrate you for all the best moments we had as a couple (Shiru and Alloise) on auntie boss thanks to @moonbeamkenya."

Othuol died at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi, where he had been receiving treatment for two weeks.

The comedian had been in and out of hospital since last year and once sought support from the public in dealing with an undisclosed sickness and depression.

He was diagnosed with TB about 10 months ago and was admitted at KNH and discharged after six months but was earlier this year also diagnosed with brain tumor.

In June, Othuol was rushed to Kitengela Hospital after fainting at home and was later taken to KNH, where he was treated and discharged.

The popular comedian was readmitted about two weeks ago but it was not clear what he was suffering from before he succumbed to the ailments last week at the prime age of 31.