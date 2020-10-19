South Africa: DMRE Must Prioritise Energy Democracy, Renewable Energy

16 October 2020
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)
press release By Chris Vlavianos

This morning, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe gazetted amendments to the Electricity Regulations on New Generation Capacity. These will allow municipalities to pursue their own power generation projects. In response, Greenpeace Africa's Senior Climate and Energy Campaign Manager Happy Khambule has said:

"It's about time that a decision like this is made, which will lead to decentralisation and better penetration of renewable energy. But, it is between local and national government, and it doesn't address the key issue: ordinary South Africans are still unable to meaningfully participate in energy democracy as prosumers. The government is still not prioritising this.

"It is key that the power generation projects undertaken by municipalities are focused entirely on renewable energy. To make a decision like this and allow for new investments in fossil fuels will be another foolish waste on the government's part as the climate crisis looms in the background and South Africans are still subject to breathing toxic air."

ENDS

Contact details

Chris Vlavianos, Greenpeace Africa Communications Officer, +27798837036, [email protected]

Act now to stop the climate crisis! Take the pledge here.

Read the original article on Greenpeace.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Greenpeace International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Greenpeace

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.