Egypt: President Sisi Orders Increasing Non-Profit Universities to 15 Nationwide

19 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi instructed on Sunday the government to increase the number of non-profit universities across Egypt to 15, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi ordered focusing on teaching modern sciences and the developing scientific specialties that qualify university graduates to the labor market inside Egypt and abroad.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Higher Education Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research for University Affairs Mohamed Ayman Ashour, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Staff Major General Ehab el Far.

The president got posted on the executive situation of the national projects to set up non-profit, technological, and international universities nationwide.

Meanwhile, Abdel Ghaffar reviewed the educational process during the current academic year of 2020/21 in light of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the taken measures against the virus.

In this regard, Sisi urged to abide by the anti-coronavirus measures to maintain the health of the students and teaching staff and support distance education at the universities.

The minister also reviewed the executive situation of the project of establishing the new National Cancer Institute 500500. In this regard, the president ordered rapidly finalizing its construction work in line with the highest standards.

