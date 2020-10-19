Egypt: Sisi Directs to Ease Obtaining Units At Industrial Complexes

19 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed Sunday to ease procedures for obtaining and licensing units at industrial complexes dedicated for small- and medium-sized enterprises.

Sisi's directives came during his meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli, Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea, and Head of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ehab El-Far, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

Facilitations offered to entrepreneurs should include helping them complete all the permits and administrative approvals they need to get from the Trade and Industry Ministry and obtain commercial registration for their businesses, along with providing them with the credit support needed to buy the machinery and equipment they require.

The move aims at supporting young investors and SMEs, which could eventually serve industrial development and lead to boosting local manufacturing and production in all sectors.

The meeting also touched on following up the latest developments with respect to the presidential initiative to encourage the establishment of industrial complexes for SMEs nationwide, Radi added.

Gamea briefed Sisi on the progress made on this score and criteria set for choosing the various targeted industrial activities, which could in turn create more direct and indirect jobs.

Furthermore, Gamea updated Sisi on the outcomes achieved from the annual "Our Heritage" fair for handicrafts and traditional products 2020, the spokesman said. The president urged to consider holding such exhibition several times across the year as of next year, according to him.

