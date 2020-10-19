Egypt: Unicef Provided U.S.$103m for Social Protection Programs

Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said the UNICEF funding for cooperation programs with Egypt was worth $103 million during the 2018-2020 period, focusing on several areas, including social and health protection for children and women and the provision of educational opportunities.

Her remarks came during a meeting on Sunday with UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Ted Chaiban, which took up expanding areas of cooperation within the strategic framework of the partnership with the United Nations 2018-2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and support for children and youth to become more economically and socially empowered.

Al-Mashat noted that UNICEF plays an important role in advancing the 17 Sustainable Development Goals that are in line with the government's 2030 national agenda, which is committed to supporting Goal 3 for health and well-being, Goal 5 for gender equality, and Goal 4 for quality education.

UNICEF implemented many joint cooperation programs with Egypt during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as supporting the government's plans to successfully complete end-of-year exams at schools in the governorates of Minya and Fayoum through providing all the necessary preventive measures, reflecting the spirit of solidarity and strong partnership between the two sides, the minister pointed out.

The International Cooperation Ministry seeks to deepen and expand levels of cooperation with UNICEF amid the COVID-19 outbreak to identify priority sectors and directly design frameworks that will help meet the needs of the population in preparation for the second wave of the pandemic, she added.

This cooperation will come under the ministry's efforts to strengthen the 'Global Partnerships for Effective Development' through the principles of economic diplomacy, she said.

These principles include regularly organizing multi-stakeholder platforms to ensure that all projects between development partners are streamlined and effectively coordinated; adopting a consistent Global Partnerships Narrative People&Projects&Purpose (P&P&P) to raise public awareness on on-ground efforts; and mapping ODA financing to SDGs for all projects with multilateral and bilateral development partners, acco rding to her.

For his part, Chaiban praised the ministry's efforts to strengthen coordination and work with government agencies in Egypt to implement development cooperation programs that are directly in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and asserted that UNICEF is looking forward to more cooperation to serve more lives amid the pandemic.

Last June, Al-Mashat met Mr. Bruno Maes, UNICEF Representative in Egypt, announcing that the organization would provide about $17 million to support the Egyptian government's efforts in child protection and women's empowerment amid the COVID-pandemic.

The cooperation between Egypt and UNICEF comes within the United Nations Partnership Development Framework (UNPDF) 2018-2022 worth $210.9 million to support children and youth and promote the economic and social empowerment of women.