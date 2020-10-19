Tanzania: Registration for Kilimanjaro Marathon 2021 Opens

Organizers of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon 2021 have announced the start of registration for next year's event.

According to a statement issued by the organizers in Dar es Salaam, the registration officially started on Friday October 16, 2020.

Participants will be required to register through www.kilimanjaromarathon.com or local Tanzanian Citizens can register through Tigopesa.

In the statement, the local Race Director, John Bayo, said that numbers will be limited again across the races (Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon [42km], Tigo Kili Half Marathon [21km] and Grand Malt 5km Fun Run to ensure the event sticks within the Official IAAF regulations of a safe carrying capacity.

He said participants will be considered in a case of first come, first serve and once entries run out, they will close registration.

This, according to Bayo will ensure runners enjoy their time out on route without being overcrowded, and abide by the COVID Social Distancing rules and so that the organizers can ensure they get all logistics in terms of the hydration and medical support needed on route and at the finish in line with the numbers expected.

"We want all participants to register on time and ensure they pay as way of confirming their participation. This will help us to prepare well in advance and ensure all logistics are in place in good time," he said.

The Kilimanjaro Premium Lager and Grand Malt manager, Irene Mutiganzi said they were proud to host yet another marathon especially after the Covid-19 pandemic where people can meet again and have fun through sports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are calling on participants to register early enough as numbers are limited," she said.

Kilimanjaro Premium Lager has been the main sponsor of the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager Marathon since it was started 19 years ago.

The Tigo Communications Manager, Woinde Shisael, urged participants to use Tigo Pesa to register as this has made the registration process easy and fast however for those without Tigo lines can request their friends to register for them.

"This will be Tigo's 6th year sponsoring and participating at this renowned international event. I urge all participants to register for the Tigo Kili Half Marathon by dialing *149*20# and follow instructions and complete registration by paying with Tigo Pesa since it is easy and secured. "said Shisael.

Official sponsors for next year's event include, Kilimanjaro Premium Lager (Main sponsor -42Km) , TIGO (21Km-Half Marathon), Grand Malt (5km -Fun Run), Kilimanjaro Water, TPC Limited, Simba Cement, Absa Bank Tanzania, Unilever - while the official suppliers are Keys Hotel, Garda World Security, CMC Automobiles.

Next year's race will be held on Sunday February 28, at the Moshi Cooperatives University and will play host to a IAAF route measured 42km Marathon, a 21km Half Marathon and a 5km Fun run.