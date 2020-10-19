African food systems conference: Shaping the future of Agroecological Markets in Africa

press release

[Kampala, Uganda, October 27-29, 2020] The Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA) will convene the biennial pan African food systems conference from October 27th to 29th, 2020. Africa's food systems conference and celebration, held two times since 2016, is fast becoming the most prominent pan African civil society event, shaping discourses related to African food systems and sustainable farming.

The theme of this year's food systems conference is: Shaping the Future of Agroecological Markets in Africa: understanding the market transformation needed to support the transition to agroecology and food sovereignty.

To this end, the conference intends to highlight how traditional and informal African food markets are often overlooked and how strengthening them is a critical part of the transition to agroecology.

Moreover, the conference aims to lay out the challenges facing African agroecological markets, refine policy options towards the sustainable food markets we want to see in the future and chart a way forward.

Dr Million Belay, General Coordinator of AFSA said, "For various reasons, this year's African food systems conference is unique and critical. The push towards rethinking agriculture and the urgent need for structural reform of the global food systems agenda is slowly taking the mainstream policy arena. COVID 19 further epitomizes the age of crisis that is caused by the industrial food systems paradigm. Africa is the unfortunate victim. Hence, it is time for Africa to lead the transition to agroecology as the most viable farming system to adapt to climate change, eliminate hunger, restore biodiversity, improve public health, and bring social justice to Africa's citizens."

Pioneering a new approach driven by the pandemic, this year's conference will take place virtually.

We designed the event to be the first of its kind in delivery, content, and participation, with thousands of people engaging in discussions, competitions, and celebrations. We have curated a diverse range of film, photography and art projects, youth messages, celebrations, and journalism from across the continent as part of the conference.

The conference will also feature inspiring keynotes by acknowledged experts, lively panel discussions, interactive breakout groups and stimulating side events on market-related topics.

AFSA Chairperson, Dr.Chris Macoloo said, "AFSA’s biennial food system conference is the only continental platform where we recognize, celebrate, and defend African smallholder food producers for feeding the continent with low input resources and centuries old farmers managed seed systems. It also serves to widely promote food sovereignty and agroecology as an instrument to resist the push towards the corporatization of African food systems.”

AFSA warmly invites you to join us, participate, celebrate, and shape the future of food markets for agroecology in Africa.

AFSA is the biggest continental voice for food sovereignty and agroecology in Africa. It is the largest network of networks in Africa with more than 40 network members with a combined potential reach of up to 200 million Africans. These include African food producer networks, African CSO networks, indigenous people’s organizations, faith-based organizations, women and youth groups, consumer movements, and international organizations that support the stance of AFSA.

ENDS

For further information or interviews please contact:

Dr Million Belay: AFSA General Coordinator

Email: million.belay@afsafrica.org

Bridget Mugambe: AFSA Program Coordinator

Email: bridget.mugambe@afsafrica.org

John Wilson: AFSA Member

Email: spiritvaults@yahoo.co.uk