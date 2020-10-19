Zimbabwe: President Meets Ambassador-Designates

19 October 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

President Mnangagwa has met three ambassador-designates at State House in Harare this morning where the trio was bidding farewell to the Head of State.

Ambassadors Charity Charamba who is going to Zambia, Johannes Tomana deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nancy Saungweme who is headed for Malawi -- paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa where they were briefed on their roles and duties and what the President expects from them.

The three said they were going to represent Zimbabwe, strengthen bilateral relations and also work on attracting foreign direct investment.

The ambassadors are also expected to advance the engagement and re-engagement drive in pursuit of the Vision 2030 economic agenda.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

