Sudan: Flood Victims Need Urgent Aid

19 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Zalingei — The Darfur Displaced and Refugees General Coordination urges international humanitarian organisations to support the displaced who lost their homes and belongings in the heavy rains and floods of the past two months.

Many displaced are still living rough. They urgently need aid, community leader El Shafee Abdallah told Radio Dabanga from Zalingei in Central Darfur. All the people in the camps for the displaced suffer from shortages of food, drinking water, mattresses, and mosquito nets, he added.

He reported very high incidence rates of malaria and diarrhoea among the displaced. Medicines are only available at high prices.

He appealed to international humanitarian organisations to intervene. He also called on the transitional government to facilitate the activities of these organisations in the country.

Sudan's worst floods in 30 years have seriously affected large parts of the country. Six weeks ago a three-month State of Emergency was declared.

UN agencies have reported 155 fatalities, more than 875,000 affected people (at least 150,000 of them refugees and displaced people), 82,500 completely destroyed houses, some 92,600 damaged houses, thousands of damaged health facilities, and over 560 damaged schools.

On September 11, the government of Sudan requested assistance with regard to water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter and health care through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

In March 2009, following his indictment by the International Criminal Court, ousted President Omar Al Bashir expelled 13 aid organisations working in Darfur from the country. Other INGOs had to downsize or suspend operations. In the following years, the activities of relief organisations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) were suspended. Following the ousting of the Al Bashir regime, the new government allowed the expelled organisations to resume their work.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.