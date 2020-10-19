Uganda: NRM Boss Backs Daughter to Challenge Party Flag Bearer

The recently concluded National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries have sharply divided party supporters in Kayunga District, forcing the district chairperson, Mr Moses Karangwa, to rally behind his daughter to challenge the party flag bearer.

A section of NRM party supporters in the area claim that the party primaries were marred by massive irregularities. They also cite intrigue among supporters.

Mr Karangwa is fronting Ms Jackline Birungi to challenge Ms Agatha Nalubwama for the Kayunga District Woman MP seat.

Ms Nalubwama was last month declared winner in a two-horse race. Ms Birungi, however, claimed that her victory had been stolen and petitioned the NRM election tribunal. But the tribunal refused to hear her petition and she consequently dragged Ms Nalubwama and NRM to Mukono High Court.

Court quashed Ms Nalubwama's victory and ordered for re-tallying of the votes but NRM and Ms Nalubwama opposed the order and challenged it in the Court of Appeal that stayed the execution of the High Court ruling, hence allowing Ms Nalubwama to be nominated as the official NRM flag bearer.

Mr Karangwa, an NRM mobiliser, protested the Court of Appeal order and accused his party of being infiltrated by "terrorists." "No one doubts my support for NRM and President Museveni, but I have decided to front my daughter to contest as an independent candidate for the Kayunga District woman MP seat," Mr Karangwa told supporters at her daughter's home in Nakaliro Village, Kayunga Town, on Friday.

Karangwa's resolve

He added that he would do anything within his means to ensure his daughter's victory. "I am not the first one to support an independent against the party's official flag bearer and I even see some MPs who stand as independents and are later appointed ministers by President Museveni," Mr Karangwa stressed.

Mr Karangwa accused his long-time political rival and incumbent Kayunga District Woman MP Idah Nantaba of hoodwinking residents under the guise of fighting land grabbers.

Ms Birungi will contest the woman MP seat against Ms Nantaba, Ms Harriet Nakwedde (NUP), Ms Margaret Nabirye (Ind) and Ms Lydia Wabuza (DP).

Ms Birungi urged residents not to listen to propaganda that her father is involved in land grabbing.

"I want to ask anyone here if Mr Karangwa stole your land come out openly here and say it and I give you Shs2m," she said.