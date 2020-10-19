Zimbabwe: Olinda Restrains Misred

19 October 2020
263Chat (Harare)

United Kingdom-based socialite Olinda Chapel has expressed displeasure over television and radio personality Misred's comments about Zimbabweans whom she labelled as an unpatriotic lot.

In a video making waves on social media, Red is captured making a comparison between Zimbabweans and Nigerians arguing that the west Africans have unmatched love for their country.

"People have everything bad to say about this country (and you wonder) so what are we fighting for? absolutely nothing. When you value something so much you will fight to the nail to save it. Nigeria is bad the same way we have our situation, but you can never talk ill about Nigeria to a Nigerian, they are so proud and will speak well of their country," Red said.

She added, "Nigerians can tell you yes because of corruption things are terrible but I love my country, I love the people, food, culture and the music."

However, responding to this, Chapel felt Red's comments were hurtful to victims of alleged state abductions and brutality.

"I think Misred you are being completely disrespectful to the People of Zim. You just need to stop! Some comments you make are very hurtful, especially to people like Itai and Patson Dzamara! And those that were killed by soldiers!" she said.

Lately Zimbabwe has been under spotlight for alleged state sponsored violence on opposition activists leading to inquiries on the situation by South Africa's ruling party, ANC.

Misred is not new to controversial comments that often spark public outrage. Recently, in an interview with a Ghanaian radio station during #ZimbabweanLivesMatter, a social movement seeking an end to human rights abuses in the country, Misred was heard saying the campaign was misrepresenting the actual events on the ground, something which did not go well with the public.

Meanwhile, a similar social movement #endsars is currently underway in Nigeria seeking an end to police brutality.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.