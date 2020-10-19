Rwanda: Basketball - Ndizeye Drops 17 Points As Patriots Dominate Espoir

19 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Reigning league MVP Dieudonné Ndizeye scored 17 points as Patriots ran away with a dominant 77-48 win over Espoir in the Bank of Kigali Basketball National League on Sunday.

Guard Guibert Nijimbere and Steven Hagumintwari added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

JUST IN: @PatriotsBBC edge past Espoir 77-48 in the two sides' first Group B game. #BKBNL pic.twitter.com/pJgySJ41T8

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) October 18, 2020

In a post-game interview, Patriots coach Dean Glacus Murray heaped praise on his players: "We wanted to get off to a good start. Obviously, we have waited for 7 months and worked very hard in the last two weeks for this. I am happy with the way everyone played tonight."

The two-time reigning champions have a rest day on Monday before they face APR on Tuesday.

Patriots are in Group B along with APR, Espoir and IPRC-South, and only two slots are up for the grabs to the semi-finals, which start on Thursday.

The other two semi-finalists will come from Group A that comprises REG, IPRC-Kigali, IPRC-Musanze and UGB.

Tags:Patriots Basketball ClubFerwabaAPR Basketball ClubEspoir Basketball ClubDieudonne Ndizeye

