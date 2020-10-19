Egypt's Keen to Reach Binding Agreement Concerning GERD

19 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli asserted Sunday the necessity to reach a binding agreement concerning filling and operating the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in order to preserve mutual rights and interests.

Madbouli said that any unilateral decision will negatively affect the stability of the region, noting that Egypt is very keen to continue negotiations with Ethiopia and Sudan to reach out a binding agreement.

The prime minister recorded statements came during Cairo Water Week 2020 (CWW). He read the greetings of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the attendees, expressing his happiness to witness the inauguration of the CWW for the 3rd year after achieving success in 2018 and 2019.

He affirmed that despite the consequences of Coronavirus pandemic and imposing travel restrictions, the government was keen to launch CWW this year, as it resembles a significant technical platform to experts and scientists specialized in water science, in order to enhance cooperation between countries, sharing future visions and encouraging new ideas concerning water management to achieve development needed without harming the rights of future generations.

He added that Egypt vision 2030 was put to set Egypt in the first line among developed countries; through expanding urban swaths to bear the expected population increase, agricultural reclamation, seawater desalination projects and high road projects.

Madbouli noted that the water file is a fundamental axis to the Egyptian national security, as it belongs to all sustainable developments plans.

