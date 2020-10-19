Nigeria: CAC Withdraws NYCN's Certificate

Abuja — The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has cancelled and withdrawn the certificate of registration of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) over the alleged registration of some overage individuals as members Board of Trustees (BoT).

The commission in a document obtained yesterday noted that the trustees, Dickson Aheh Akoh, Oscar Davide Kalu, Shola Oladeji, and others are above 35 years of age and ineligible to continue to serve as trustees.

CAC in a letter with reference number: COM/SPM/2020/044 dated October 9, 2020, and signed by Dr. Femi Ogunlade for the Registrar-General addressed to the chairman of BoT titled: 'Re: Consent of the Board of Trustees to Northumria Solicitors to File New Constitution of the National Youth Council of Nigeria with Corporate Affairs Commission', revealed that it has cancelled and withdrawn the registration of the association on just and equitable ground.

It read: "The commission also notes that the composition of the membership of Council is in default of the National Youth Policy and the constitution of the association which prescribe maximum of 35 years to be eligible for election into any office.

"By the above, the following trustees who are above 35 years of age and whose names appeared on the certificate of registration of the association issued on November 3, 2017, are ineligible to continue to serve as trustees.

"Consequently, the commission has cancelled and withdrawn the certificate of registration of the association on just and equitable group.

"You are, therefore, enjoined to submit the original certificate of registration."

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council (NEC) of NYCN leadership was recently confirmed by the High Court of Federal Capital Territory in a judgment delivered by Justice O. A. Musa on August 12, 2020, suit number: FCT/HC/BW/CV/181/2020, that Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo is the duly elected president of the youth organisation.