Namibia: Agribank Extended Funding Worth Over N$15 Million to Communal Farmers Without Collateral

19 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

In the financial year ended 31 March 2020, Agribank extended funding worth over N$15 million to communal farmers without collateral, while over 8000 farmers countrywide benefited from training and mentorship interventions.

The bank disbursed N$246 million of loans in the financial year under review. Of this amount, more than N$21 million was paid exclusively to female clients, while N$52 million went to the youth (below 40 years of age).

Agribank's loan book grew by 11% to over N$3 million in 2020 from N$2.8 million in 2019, interest income went up by 12.7% to N$243 million, while the operating expenses went up by only 4.2% from N$136.7 million in 2019 to N$142.5 million in 2020.

Moreover, the bank collected over N$323 million in arrears. This was revealed at the virtual Annual General Meeting attended by the Ministers of Finance and Public Enterprises, Agribank Board and management as well as senior officials of the two ministries.

Agribank's CEO, Sakaria Nghikembua said the bank's focus is to diversify the loan book for climate resilience and inclusivity by bringing onboard the youth, women and communal producers.

"The bank will continue to preserve the business through securing sustainable sources of affordable loan book funding. We will ensure new business growth, maintain positive collections trajectory and prudently manage expenses while managing provisions for bad debt," he said.

Nghikembua further said they are sourcing grant funding to expand the reach and depth of training and mentorship services, while sustaining high performance environment.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Chinese, French Companies Seek to Invest in Ethiopia
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Army Threatens Action as #EndSARS Protests Intensify
#EndSARS Panel Seeks Prosecution of Officers, Osinbajo Apologizes
It's a Date! Kenya to Open Schools on October 19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.