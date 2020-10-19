South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Wishes Minister Zweli Mkhize and Dr May Mkhize a Speedy Recovery

19 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President wishes Health Minister and Dr May Mkhize a speedy recovery

President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, a safe and speedy recovery from their COVID-19 infection.

The Minister of Health announced at the weekend that he and Dr May Mkhize had tested positive and the Minister described the symptoms affecting them.

The President wishes the Mkhizes a safe and restful recovery and joins the Minister in calling on all South Africans to remain careful and do all we need to do to keep safe and help the country avoid a second wave of the pandemic.

