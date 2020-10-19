Namibia: SA Artist Denby Meyer's Paintings Go On Sale to Support Freshwater Project in Kasika

19 October 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Four paintings of renowned South African artist, Denby Meyer will be sold to raise funds for a borehole project at the Kasika community in the Zambezi region.

The fundraiser is run by the Community Conservation Fund Africa with the intention to equip three new boreholes and then distribute fresh water to several local communities through a pipeline.

"Water from the three new Kasika boreholes will be piped to at least eight strategically positioned outlets to allow for even better distribution to the many people living within these communities. It means everyone - including the young, old, sick or physically challenged - will have safe access to clean, fresh drinking water," stated the fund.

On her commissioning, Denby said "Over the years I have been fortunate to have made a number of trips to the Chobe and spent time on the Zambezi Queen and the Chobe Princesses. I have always loved the area, the beauty of the river and its surrounds, the absolute peace and tranquillity. There is a painting in so many of the beautiful scenes of life along the river, be it the elephants or the people whose livelihoods depend on the river or the river itself."

Each of the four painting carries a price tag of US$5500, half of which will go to the Community Conservation Fund Africa for the Kasika project.

