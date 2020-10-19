Namibia: First Merchandise Trade Surplus in 13 Years

Namibia recorded a merchandise trade surplus for the first time in 13 years, thanks to a reduction in imports and an increase in the export of raw minerals.

Bank of Namibia that monitors the country's balance of payments noted in its latest Quarterly Bulletin (September 2020) that Namibia recorded a surplus of N$918 million in its merchandise trade account for the second quarter.

"Namibia registered a merchandise trade surplus during the second quarter of 2020, the first since the third quarter of 2007, due to a decline in import payments and increased export earnings," said the central bank.

This means for the months of April, May and June (2020), the country did not import a lot of foreign goods, and at the same time, it exported more raw minerals and fish.

During the three months, the country imported goods worth N$13,1 billion, and exported N$14 billion worth of goods (mostly minerals including polished diamonds, frozen fish and livestock on the hoof).

The N$918 million is an improvement on the first three months of 2020 when the country recorded a trade deficit of N$5,9 billion.

The reduction in exports for the three months was driven by the domestic and global lockdown that reduced business operations and individual earnings.

A notable reduction in the second quarter was the country's expenditure on consumer goods that fell by more than N$1,0 billion from the first quarter of 2020.

Although the trade surplus took about 13 years to achieve, it is significant, given that the merchandise trade account has been fuelling the country's current account deficit due to its high consumer goods imports.

For example, since 2018, the country has been recording a merchandise trade deficit of more than N$2,5 billion on quarterly basis, driven by imports of consumer goods.

In the second quarter, the country recorded a positive flow comparing to expenditure on foreign goods and services, thanks to a positive merchandise trade account and inflows from the Southern Africa Customs Union (Sacu) revenue pool.

During the three months under review, the country received N$5,9 billion from Sacu - which helped achieve the biggest trade surplus since 2007.

It is the second quarterly current account surplus since 2017, as the country continues to be a net importer not only for goods but also for services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the latest Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) trade statistics, the Covid-19 induced trade surplus is short- lived as the country's imports are back to normal as global trade increases.

In July 2020, the country imported N$3,4 billion more than it exported.

The situation also continued in August, as the country's trade deficit stood at N$1,9 billion.

Unless September 2020 miraculously outperform July and August, the country will get back to its normal course of a trade deficit of more than N$4 billion, quarterly the NSA data shows.

NSA indicated that China emerged Namibia's largest export market in August because of uranium and Namibia's cleaned copper, with the country going as far as Chile to import copper.

South Africa continued being the number one source of imports for Namibia, supplying most consumer goods.

According to August trade statistics as compiled by NSA, the composition of goods exported remained the same, mainly comprising minerals with fish being the only non-mineral product among the top five list of exports.

Apart from fish being the only non-mineral export product, data shows that fish earns more of the country's foreign reserves with rough diamonds the only competitor.