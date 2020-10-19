Southern Africa: Namibia Removed From List of Covid-19 Risk Countries

The Namibian Embassy in Berlin last week Friday finalised the visa applications for a 15-member Robert Koch Institute delegation that departed on Saturday, 17 October, to Namibia on the invitation of Dr. Kalumbi Shangula, the Minister of Health.

The partnership of the Robert Koch Institute with Namibia and Rwanda was announced by the Director for Sub-Saharan Africa of the German Federal Foreign office, Ambassador Robert Doelger, at a recent Video Conference with the Berlin African Ambassadors.

The Ambassador and staff at the Namibian Embassy in Berlin expressed appreciation to the Robert Koch Institute for their unwavering support since the outbreak of the corona pandemic and especially the four batches of Corona testing equipment delivered to Namibia through special humanitarian relief flights during this year.

The Embassy also expressed appreciation for the removal by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from the risk country list that is effective from Saturday.

"This is a great confidence booster for the Namibian travel and tourism industry that was devastated by the understandable pandemic related travel restrictions," the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

According to the ministry, passengers returning from Namibia to Germany, no longer require to be quarantined and that the previously required corona negative testing is no longer necessary.

"Passengers can also continue their travel to and back from Switzerland, Austria and Germany without any complications," they concluded.