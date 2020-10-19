Malawi: Contractor Blasted Over Delays in School Block Construction

19 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Martin Chiwanda

Nsanje — Senior Chief Mlolo has taken to task a contractor for failing to complete a school block despite receiving almost 90 percent of the total contractual payment.

The chief told the contractor, Office Chakanza, of Tithandizane Building Contractors that she was not happy with the progress despite the contractor receiving K14 million of the K16.5 million.

The chief made the remarks on Saturday when the district council team visited the construction works.

"This is not on. The contractor is very childish in handling the construction works of Mcherenje Primary School. We do not want these kinds of contractors in the district, more especially in my area. I want the works to be of high standard but also completed as soon as possible," said Senior Chief Mlolo.

She further warned the contractor and potential ones that the honeymoon was over, as she will not accept those who have done substandard works to work in her area again.

"Some contractors are very unprofessional when doing their works in respect to local construction. Look at this contractor who has been given almost K14 million but on the ground it doesn't match up. As far as we are concerned, we will not tolerate these kinds of contractors here," said Mlolo.

She further advised the contractor to make sure that by end February 2021 the block is completed and handed over to the community for use.

However, District Education Manager Grastone Alindiamawo said the given period was just very long as pupils will still have challenges on where they can use for learning.

Nsanje District Commissioner, Dr Medson Matchaya, said there was no way the council would accept contractors who fail to meet contractual obligations as the project was financed in the 2018/2019 financial year.

The contractor agreed to meet the deadline as advised by the Senior Chief.

